Home Business Stocks: Here’s how this 24-year-old earned over $8 million
Business

Stocks: Here’s how this 24-year-old earned over $8 million

by admin
Stocks: Here’s how this 24-year-old earned over $8 million

Jack Kellog is a day trader.
Jack Kellogg

One of Jack Kellogg’s most important indicators is the volume weighted average price (VWAP).

This shows the average price paid for stocks and helps him gauge sentiment.

He only uses the indicators as a rough guide but never trades on them exclusively, Kellogg said.

Jack Kellogg started trading stocks right out of high school in 2017. In the five years that he has been a trader he has experienced different types of market conditions. These include the stock market crash of 2020, the blistering bull rally of 2021, and the bear market of 2022. One thing he’s learned along the way is to keep things simple and stay flexible.

“There’s this acronym: KISS, keep it simple stupid. I don’t think you need super fancy indicators to make money trading. I only use basic trendlines, like support, resistance, volume, and those are all my indicators,” Kellogg said. “I think if you overcomplicate it, it’s going to hurt trading because you’re then relying more on the factors than the actual price action.”

See also  The People's Bank of China handed over 1 trillion yuan in total profits to the central finance - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Autobrennero, speed limits to reduce polluting emissions

3599 yuan super value thin and light book!Lenovo...

Sabatini (Abi): “Svb? Lehman Brothers is another story,...

Launch ban for oligarch jet: 1200 euros parking...

Bills, because the indecisions of the government and...

Powerful Flying Bricks! The 3.0T V6 version of...

Major shareholder Loh wants to increase steel trader...

The great cracks in history that scared the...

Cannabis stores: This is how the legal weed...

Niger: millionaire loan to increase access to renewables

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy