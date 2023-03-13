Jack Kellog is a day trader. Jack Kellogg

One of Jack Kellogg’s most important indicators is the volume weighted average price (VWAP). This shows the average price paid for stocks and helps him gauge sentiment. He only uses the indicators as a rough guide but never trades on them exclusively, Kellogg said.

Jack Kellogg started trading stocks right out of high school in 2017. In the five years that he has been a trader he has experienced different types of market conditions. These include the stock market crash of 2020, the blistering bull rally of 2021, and the bear market of 2022. One thing he’s learned along the way is to keep things simple and stay flexible.

“There’s this acronym: KISS, keep it simple stupid. I don’t think you need super fancy indicators to make money trading. I only use basic trendlines, like support, resistance, volume, and those are all my indicators,” Kellogg said. “I think if you overcomplicate it, it’s going to hurt trading because you’re then relying more on the factors than the actual price action.”