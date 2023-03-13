Home World The US government has approved a major drilling project in Alaska
World

The US government has approved a major drilling project in Alaska

by admin
The US government has approved a major drilling project in Alaska

The US government on Monday has approved a major oil drilling project in the state of Alaska. The project has been under discussion for some time, and approval by President Joe Biden’s administration was widely expected. The project, called the “Willow Project”, is managed by the US oil company ConocoPhillips and will cost approximately 8 billion dollars (7.4 billion euros).

The drilling will take place in an area of ​​930,000 square kilometers of the National Petroleum Reserve, located in the North Slope region of northern Alaska. It is estimated that the drills will be able to extract up to 180,000 barrels of oil per day. The project has been supported by many, both among local politicians and among the population, who hope it will contribute to the creation of at least 2,500 jobs. Instead, it has been much contested by environmental organizations and some groups of Native Americans who live in the region, according to which the drilling will compromise the delicate balance of the local ecosystem.

(Associated Press)

(Associated Press)

See also  The Three Bells of the Pope: The Eucharist is food for sinners, not reward for saints-Vatican News

You may also like

Glenn Ganges in the river of night, comic...

difficult recovery for Modena

Dodik on state property | Info

Udinese News / Pioli’s words: “We are focused...

«Filming Roma pickpocketing is violence»

Which is why there are more and more...

More than 1,000 immigrants tried to cross the...

Udinese Market | Deulofeu at the crossroads in...

The stocks are doing very badly due to...

Russia plays in Asia due to UEFA suspension...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy