In a nationwide online survey, around 3,000 previously unvaccinated people were asked about their motives for not having been vaccinated yet. Around two-thirds (65 percent) of those surveyed indicated that they would “definitely not” be vaccinated in the next two months. 23 percent tended to “rather no”. Only 2 percent of those surveyed wanted to be vaccinated “definitely”. The remaining 10 percent were undecided or considered a later vaccination “more likely” to be possible.

According to the survey, which was conducted between the end of September and mid-October, the unvaccinated can hardly be changed. For example, 89 percent of those surveyed stated that their own willingness to be vaccinated would have no effect if the intensive care units again reached their capacity limits. Only 5 percent believe that this circumstance will increase their willingness to be vaccinated.