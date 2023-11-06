Stop the seizure of accounts and zero growth, the maneuver is already a flop

In a budget law without momentum, the quick seizure of the accounts of Italians (who don’t pay taxes) wasn’t a bad idea…

In the tom tam of drafts and indiscretions that every year exhaust the ritual of budget law (more and more an omnia law and less and less a serious plan for the country), a pandemonium of declarations had been unleashed in the face of rumors about possible forced withdrawals from current accounts of those who do not pay taxes. “We will not put our hands in the pockets of Italians” was then the refrain of the majority and of the social influencer Melons to dampen the controversy. Practically everyone joined in with the cry of “the accounts cannot be touched”. One of two things: either there isn’t a shameful thing in Italy tax evasion or this evasion certainly exists and we are a population of idiots who accept that the crafty evaders always have the bill (for services, benefits, etc.) paid by others (those who pay taxes).

If, however, there is an awareness that taxes are too high and tax evasion is partially tolerated, then we must have the courage to say so clearly by carrying out an overall downward revision of taxation (and not only, as the government has done, with the harmful flat tax increases for the self-employed) with immediate sanctions and forced withdrawals (in other countries you go to jail for this). To be scandalized a priori, however, for a healthy principle of justice, seems hypocritical to me, but once again the populism sounds the charge and the wink to an electoral base that sees prevails (but often doesn’t see…) taxes like smoke and mirrors.

Then, as usual, the blame for this possible measure was attributed to the usual little out of control hand and only one remained budget law that is not at all far-sighted, just a jumble of patches and small-scale actions. On the zero growthnothing about businesses, just sops to some to the detriment of others and, to distract public opinion a little, a contextual hypothesis of institutional reform (a mix between premiership and parliamentarianism) which has no equal in the world (apart from an unfortunate experiment in Israel).

