A strike at Deutsche Post has been averted. The Verdi members at the Bonn logistics group agreed with a large majority to the collective agreement negotiated in mid-March for around 160,000 employees, as the union announced on Friday.

In the ballot, 61.7 percent of those questioned voted to accept the collective agreement result. The Verdi collective bargaining committee also approved the collective bargaining result at its meeting on Friday. “This means that the collective agreement comes into force.”

The collective agreement has a term of two years until the end of 2024. It provides for a special payment to compensate for inflation totaling 3,000 euros net for the employees, paid over 15 months. Of this, EUR 1,020 is to be paid in April, with the rest distributed monthly until March 2024. From April 1, 2024, all employees will then receive EUR 340 more per month. According to the Post, this means an average wage increase of 11.5 percent.

“The clear approval of the collective bargaining result shows that we were right in our goal of creating inflation compensation, especially for the lower pay groups,” said Verdi negotiator Andrea Kocsis.

Broadcast: rbb24 Inforadio, March 31, 2023, 3:40 p.m

