A strike at Deutsche Post has been averted. The Verdi members at the Bonn logistics group agreed with a large majority to the collective agreement negotiated in mid-March for around 160,000 employees, as the union announced on Friday.

In the ballot, 61.7 percent of those questioned voted to accept the collective agreement result. The Verdi collective bargaining committee also approved the collective bargaining result at its meeting on Friday. “This means that the collective agreement comes into force.”