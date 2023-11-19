Strisciuglio (Rfi): “This is how the Pnrr will change the South”

Gianpiero Strisciuglio CEO of RFI

Strisciglio: “This is how the Pnrr makes the South fly”

Gianpiero Strisciuglio, CEO of RFI, with his 48 years of age and origins from Bari, finds himself at the center of a crucial moment in the field of infrastructural modernization, thanks to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr). In a long interview with La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno he talks about the responsibility that accompanies the leadership of a significant state company like RFi, which in this context is deeply felt by Strisciuglio. The Pnrr, through significant investments and infrastructure projects assigned to the FS Group, is catalyzing a rapid modernization of the public mobility sector. The impact of this process extends beyond the economic sphere, influencing the lifestyle habits of Italians and social factors. Reducing distances between territories is seen as a crucial step to mitigate social disparities by transforming the valorization of territories in a historical challenge that requires commitment and determination.

The European Plan, with its funds, promises an extraordinary impact on the Italian railway infrastructure, with benefits that extend from North to South and promote greater connection with Europe. Strisciuglio underlines the importance of using the funds in a sustainable way for the territories involved, guaranteeing systemicity with respect to neighboring areas and certain implementation times. Puglia, which has long been waiting for a greater high-speed connection, sees a significant opportunity in the Naples-Bari project. Strisciuglio indicates that this project represents a liberation for the people of Puglia, allowing faster travel to Naples and Rome, with significant impacts on travel habits. In addition to this, other key interventions in Puglia include the connection with Brindisi airport, the upgrading of Bari Taranto, and the transformation of 20 stations into intermodal hubs.

Among the works that Strisciuglio looks at with pride, there is the start of work on the Apice-Hirpinia lot of the Bari-Naples route, a moment of great satisfaction. His desire is to see Bari transform into a fundamental hub for mobility between East and West and between South and North of the country. The Brandizzo tragedy, with its emotional impact, renews the importance of safety in railway infrastructures. Strisciuglio underlines that safety must remain an absolute priority, with strict rules and mandatory respect. Safety training and culture are considered essential activities and values, with digitalisation which, although it contributes, cannot replace the human role in railway safety.

On the digitalisation and technological development front, RFI and the FS Group are making significant investments in the ERTMS, the most advanced system for the digitalised command and control of traffic and the automatic spacing of trains. In Puglia, it is planned to equip 215 kilometers of the network with this technology by 2026. Talking about his education at the Di Cagno Abbrescia Jesuit high school in Bari, Strisciuglio brings with him a sense of commitment, a willingness to listen, team spirit and an approach to study based on in-depth knowledge. With subsequent studies at the Polytechnic of Bari, Strisciuglio boasts a period of intense training, culminating in a master’s degree in Naples, followed by a career in the Italian railways.

Despite his commitments as CEO, Strisciuglio admits that he follows football with passion, even if he no longer plays the game. With the Minister of Transport Matteo Salvini, an AC Milan fan, Strisciuglio, the heart of the Nerazzurri, is preparing for a derby which he hopes will be exciting and fun. His commitment leads him to live between Bari and Rome, and when he is in the capital, he misses the sea and the rhythm of Bari, hoping that the new infrastructure can give Bari greater economic dynamism and offer opportunities for future generations.

