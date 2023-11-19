Home » JK Iguatemi’s Christmas 2023 decoration – MONDO MODA
JK Iguatemi's Christmas 2023 decoration – MONDO MODA

JK Iguatemi's Christmas 2023 decoration – MONDO MODA

Christmas 2023 decoration JK Iguatemi There are more than 15 Christmas trees distributed throughout the mall, in addition to the 10m-high master on the ground floor alongside red acrylic gift boxes.

Christmas 2023 JK Iguatemi @ Nicolas Calligaro

Visitors will also be able to record special moments in four Picture Spots, which will be located in the corridors of JK Iguatemi. Santa Claus is on a throne on the 1st floor next to the pet throne.
In the external area, “leggy Santas” return to the shopping mall’s facade on Av. Chedid and Boulevard, as well as the lighting throughout the exterior of the development.

Christmas 2023 JK Iguatemi @ Nicolas Calligaro

Children can participate in two exclusive workshops, one to write their wishes in the letter to Santa Claus and another, a workshop to make MDF ornaments, inspired by the shopping mall’s festive scenes. The workshops are located on Floor 1, next to Noel’s throne.

