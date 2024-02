The Israeli national team asked if it could be done a minute of silence for the victims of the conflict. The request, however, was denied by UEFA, perhaps due to the fact that the gathering had already been done in the very first days of the clashes. The young people of Poland and Israel, however, did not lose heart and agreed to pay their respects.

November 18, 2023 – Updated November 18, 2023, 1:17 pm

