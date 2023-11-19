War Israel – Hamas, WHO: ‘Al-Shifa hospital a death zone, total evacuation’. LIVE

“A genocide is taking place against the Palestinian people. The US does not understand that if they continue to blindly support Israel, it will be total war in the Middle East, and we are close to it.” Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Abu Mazen, the president of the Palestinian National Authority, says this in an interview with La Stampa. “First of all it must be said that this is a war against all the Palestinian people, not just the people of Gaza – he specifies -. Even in the West Bank, many people were killed this week. It is an endless war, which in the West Bank, a East Jerusalem or Gaza does not explode now. Everyone should know that we will never leave our land. The Arabs are against this, us, the Egyptians, the Jordanians.”

Share this: Facebook

X

