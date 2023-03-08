Women are almost as interested in their finances as men. DRAKULA IMAGES via Getty Images

According to a Klarna survey, 67 percent of German women are interested in their finances. When it comes to saving, most women play it safe and store their savings in a savings account. The Finns stand out the most in the survey. Their financial interest even exceeds that of men.

Finance has become an increasingly important issue for women in recent years. This is also shown by survey results from the payment provider Klarna, which are available to Business Insider. Women in 17 countries were asked how they save and invest their money. While German women are catching up compared to men, the Finns are a bit ahead of them.

According to the Klarna survey, the proportion of women in Germany who are interested in their own finances is 67 percent, only five percent behind men. In an international comparison, however, the Finns show the most interest with 78 percent – and are even ahead of the men in their country. Behind them are the Portuguese (76 percent) and the Poles (74 percent). The German women take sixth place.

Women invest less than men

When it comes to saving, security is important to German women. According to the survey, 67 percent store their savings in a savings account. For German men, the figure is similar at 66 percent. Apparently, only 31 percent of women save for their old age. According to Klarna, it is at least 37 percent for men.

The survey results also suggest that women continue to shy away from risk as they invest less money. In the survey, only 30 percent of German participants said they invest their money, while almost half (49 percent) of men do so.

In comparison, the Finns are again particularly willing to invest. At least 45 percent of them invest their money – but there is still room for improvement here, too. “Women earn less, receive less pension and have less wealth. It is all the more important that women deal with their own finances and develop more self-confidence in dealing with money,” explains Klarna financial expert Karoline Bliemegger.