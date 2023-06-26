Summer vacation: minimum wage, mini job, income tax – these rules apply when children work

New sneakers, a cool handbag, a better smartphone or just going to the cinema more often: children and young people have numerous wishes, but quickly reach financial limits with their pocket money. At the latest when the holidays begin, many of them want to change that and look for a job.

Working by the hour during school hours is also not uncommon. Delivering newspapers and brochures, babysitting, walking the neighbour’s dog or doing the shopping – it’s often children and young people who do this work. And parents often ask themselves whether all this is even allowed.

