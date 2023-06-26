Home » Summer vacation: minimum wage, mini job, income tax – these rules apply when children work
Business

Summer vacation: minimum wage, mini job, income tax – these rules apply when children work

by admin
Summer vacation: minimum wage, mini job, income tax – these rules apply when children work

New sneakers, a cool handbag, a better smartphone or just going to the cinema more often: children and young people have numerous wishes, but quickly reach financial limits with their pocket money. At the latest when the holidays begin, many of them want to change that and look for a job.

Working by the hour during school hours is also not uncommon. Delivering newspapers and brochures, babysitting, walking the neighbour’s dog or doing the shopping – it’s often children and young people who do this work. And parents often ask themselves whether all this is even allowed.

See also  Shortage of specialists for the child's gastrointestinal tract / 38th Annual Meeting of the ...

You may also like

Five ways farmers in West Africa are getting...

Polls, Meloni down: a competitor rises

500 hectares of cultivation area: cucumber harvest in...

The “Business Meetings” are underway: the relationship between...

Gerry Weber wants to close most of its...

Delivery, not just food: colonies of 200 bacteria...

U.S. Treasury liquidity improves, a measure of market...

EU overtakes China in investing in battery technology

Iren: still growing in the photovoltaic sector with...

Safilo: advanced negotiation with Thelios (Lvmh) on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy