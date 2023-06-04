Summer weather, flood nightmare. Scorching heat and torrential rains

So let’s forget the 18 consecutive weekends of sun and boiling heat that we experienced last year from May to September inclusive

“It is said that the slightest flap of a butterfly’s wings can cause a hurricane on the other side of the world.” What a fascinating phrase! Imagining a very small flying insect, such as a butterfly, gently flapping its weak wings and generating a powerful hurricane is a truly suggestive scene. And the theory I’m about to tell you about, that of the “butterfly Effect“, is no less. After reading this sentence, those who are skeptical will think that the “power of the butterfly” cannot give rise to a cataclysm; others, however, cannot: an action that may seem insignificant, such as the beating of ali, can cause something we don’t expect, triggering chain processes that we would never, ever have thought of Edward Lorenz, through numerous studies and tests, demonstrated that small initial conditions produce large variations in the long-term behavior of the system. The website www.ilmeteo.it writes it.

What does it mean? That every action in the world has an undetectable or destructive effect; therefore the beating of a butterfly’s wings can cause, after an unspecified period of time, even a storm, a hurricane or even a climate change not only in a specific area, but also throughout the planet. Edward defined all this as the “butterfly effect ” (the Butterfly Effects, in English), during a 1972 conference, starting from a simple question: “Could a butterfly flutter in Brazil cause a tornado in Texas?”. It is thought that the name “butterfly effect” comes from a science fiction story by Ray Bradbury, Sound of Thunder, in which men were able to travel through time through special safari machines. Precisely in this era, by inadvertently crushing a butterfly, a guy will cause disasters that will affect not only his present but also that of all mankind. An unmissable story! Do you believe in this extraordinary and fascinating theory, or not? This premise to take stock of the expected climatic forecasts for the next summer season which could be influenced by a particular condition that occurs in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, thousands of kilometers from Europe and from Italy.

