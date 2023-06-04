Udinese – The last match has arrived / Today we’re playing: the press review

The last match of this championship is finally upon us. We’re talking about a team that has a great desire to make a difference

Press review — Udinese prepares at the next championship match. We’re talking about a difficult situation against a top level team like the Old Lady. Now it will be up to the Juventus team to find a solution and be able to make a difference. There will be many absentees from both sides and they will certainly play an important role.

In the black and white house — From the press conference we can guess that Mr. Andrea Sottil will take the field from play with a fairly reworked lineup. He himself was the first to say that today there will most likely be room for several Primavera players. The situation is not the simplest and in the end there are always injuries that dominate.

Possible owners — Who are the two Primavera players who could start as starters? The first is James Abankwah. The Irish footballer arrived last season and is looking to show off his great skills. The second is Alex Guessand who arrived from France and is integrating into our league.

The old lady — If Athens cries, Sparta certainly does not laugh. Max Allegri will also have to do without several important players during tonight’s match. The first is the Serbian center forward Dusan Vlahovic and with him we find the Brazilian defender Bremer.

From the beginning — At this point, from the first minutes there will certainly be the possibility of seeing a cornerstone of the past Juventus defense like Leonardo Bonucci. In attack instead Arkadiusz Milik book a starting shirt, in what could be his last game in black and white.

