Home Business Summit – Von der Leyen is urging Berlin to find a “quick solution” in the burner dispute
Business

by admin
Ursula von der Leyen Image: AFP

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has warned Germany to hurry up in the dispute over cars with combustion engines. “Time is of the essence,” said von der Leyen on Thursday in Brussels after consultations with the heads of state and government at the EU summit.

"I'm confident that we'll find a good solution soon," von der Leyen continued. There is progress in the negotiations between your authority and Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP).

“I’m confident that we’ll find a good solution soon,” von der Leyen continued. There is progress in the negotiations between your authority and Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP).

At the start of the meeting, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) expressed optimism that combustion engines could also be re-registered after 2035 if they refuel with so-called e-fuels. This is what Wissing and FDP leader Christian Lindner are calling for.

Wissing had previously dampened hopes of a rapid breakthrough. In Berlin, reference is made to the complex legal situation. Brussels and Berlin want to ensure that a compromise cannot be overturned by a lawsuit before an EU court.

At the end of the first day of the summit, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that there was “a great deal of approval” for the “green combustion engine” with the use of e-fuels. “France also supports this position now,” said Nehammer. French President Emmanuel Macron did not speak to journalists at the summit.

The EU summit will continue on Friday. The head of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, is expected to attend the consultations. She wants to give an overview of possible risks in connection with the banking crisis. Another issue is fiscal policy.

