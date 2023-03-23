Paderno Dugnano – A huge one cellophane wrap stored in a chest closed as best as possible with duct tape. Inside the mummified corpse, most likely – the official identification is still not there – the remains of a very old woman. To make the discovery from horror films were the Carabinieri of Paderno Dugnanoinside a villa in via dei Mille.

The first discovery

Behind the macabre find there would be another death and an alleged scam to the pension system. The body wrapped in plasticIndeed, it would belong to a 90-year-old pensioner. It would have been to close it in the cabinet – this is the hypothesis of the investigators – the 64-year-old daughter, whose body was recoveredalways in the same house, a few days before.

Then it was the neighbors who had not seen the woman for a few days who had raised the alarm. Arma military and firefighters had entered the house and a bedroom, they had seen the body of the 64-year-old, probably the victim of an illness. The apartment was locked from the inside. It was full of objects and furniture as well in poor hygienic conditions.

Inquiring about her from neighbors, they had learned that the woman had a mother who until a few months before lived in the same premises. Then she was “disappeared”. Her daughter had said that she had been taken to a rest home in Veneto.

The reconstruction of the story

The carabinieri carried out the investigations of the case, failing to find any trace of the old woman’s stay in RSA venetian or similar structures. So they decided to conduct a second inspection of the house in Paderno, looking for documentation that could clarify what happened to the pensioner.

At this point they noticed the chest and its “do it yourself” closure. Inside the mummified remains: official confirmation is missing, but the hypothesis is that they belong to the ninety-year-old. There would be no violent action behind his death: the death would be attributable to natural causeseven if it will be up to the coroner to ascertain it definitively.

The investigative hypothesis

So why had the body been hidden in that makeshift tomb, presumably for quite a long time? The investigators they think the daughterformer employee of a flower shop, had covered up her mother’s death in order to continue to receive her pension, no longer having any source of income. In fact, it would have resulted that the monthly allowance was credited to the 90-year-old’s current account, which was never closed, to which her daughter would have had access. A file has been opened in the Monza prosecutor’s office on the case.