With the thirty-five-year-old Nagelsmann, Bayern is experiencing the worst Bundesliga season in eleven years. On Sunday, the reigning 10-time champions lost 1-2 at Leverkusen and dropped to second in the table, a point behind Dortmund. It is Borussia that Bayern will host on April 1 in the first match after the international break. He then has an attractive double-header with Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Nagelsmann came to the Munich big club before the 2021/22 season from Leipzig. In his first year, he led the team to the Bundesliga title, but was unexpectedly eliminated in the Champions League in the quarter-finals with outsiders Villarreal and in the domestic cup after a 0:5 debacle in the second round with Mönchengladbach.

Forty-nine-year-old Tuchel has been involved in Mainz, Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and most recently in Chelsea. He won the Champions League with the London club in 2021, but was released last September after a poor start to the season.

