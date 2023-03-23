With the thirty-five-year-old Nagelsmann, Bayern is experiencing the worst Bundesliga season in eleven years. On Sunday, the reigning 10-time champions lost 1-2 at Leverkusen and dropped to second in the table, a point behind Dortmund. It is Borussia that Bayern will host on April 1 in the first match after the international break. He then has an attractive double-header with Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Nagelsmann came to the Munich big club before the 2021/22 season from Leipzig. In his first year, he led the team to the Bundesliga title, but was unexpectedly eliminated in the Champions League in the quarter-finals with outsiders Villarreal and in the domestic cup after a 0:5 debacle in the second round with Mönchengladbach.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: FC Bayern are seriously considering to sack Julian Nagelsmann. Decision being discussed internally, the club could fire him soon. #FC Bayern 🚨 Understand Thomas Tuchel leading candidate to potentially take FC Bayern job. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/YpnTHsgbhy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 23, 2023