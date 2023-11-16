Home » Sunday Natural: Why This Supplement Company Makes Millions
Business

Sunday Natural: Why This Supplement Company Makes Millions

by admin
Sunday Natural: Why This Supplement Company Makes Millions

Robert Bosch ist Chef bei Sunday Natural.

Sunday Natural

The supplement company Sunday Natural is led by CEO Robert Bosch and is based in Berlin. Supplements are dietary supplements.

With two million customers in German-speaking countries, the company made a profit of almost twelve million euros in 2021 and is estimated to have a valuation of 700 million euros.

In contrast to its competitors, Sunday Natural relies primarily on Google to acquire customers and less on influencer marketing.

There’s a lot going on at Sunday Natural when we visit the supplement company in its office not far from Berlin’s Kurfürstendamm. Employees bustle through the office. The focus seems to be the tea kitchen, into which the employees flock almost in swarms and draw tea from their own sub-brand.

In the middle of it all: Robert Bosch, who is also getting a cup of tea and has a meeting with Business Insider. He’ll be there soon, he says. He is currently in an appointment.

Read too

A researcher takes these supplements daily to reduce inflammation and improve his skin

The 51-year-old is the boss here at one of Germany’s most important supplement brands. There are numerous products in the portfolio. From vitamin gummy bears to classic vitamin D pills. Number of customers: two million, in German-speaking countries alone. According to the last available annual financial statements from 2021, the profit amounted to almost twelve million euros. There is even speculation in the industry that the valuation is 700 million. The company is well on its way to becoming a so-called “unicorn”, i.e. a company valued at one billion.

See also  Indeed list: These are the 10 top jobs of the year

How can it be that the brand still flies under the radar? We asked.

Sunday Natural was founded in 2010

You may also like

Capital One Acquires Discover Financial Services in $35.3...

Africa: African Union pushes for resilient education systems

Today’s investment reference: The real estate sector welcomes...

Fascina, great return: call Dell’Utri for a little...

Musk: Neuralink’s first human subject has recovered and...

KFW construction funding is possible again: you can...

Central Bank of China Cuts Interest Rate to...

Crt rises to 2% of Generali’s capital, the...

To reach the young – business umbrella organization...

BTp Returns Value February-March 2024: Last Call?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy