Sunday Natural: Why This Supplement Company Makes Millions

The supplement company Sunday Natural is led by CEO Robert Bosch and is based in Berlin. Supplements are dietary supplements.

With two million customers in German-speaking countries, the company made a profit of almost twelve million euros in 2021 and is estimated to have a valuation of 700 million euros.

In contrast to its competitors, Sunday Natural relies primarily on Google to acquire customers and less on influencer marketing.

There’s a lot going on at Sunday Natural when we visit the supplement company in its office not far from Berlin’s Kurfürstendamm. Employees bustle through the office. The focus seems to be the tea kitchen, into which the employees flock almost in swarms and draw tea from their own sub-brand.

In the middle of it all: Robert Bosch, who is also getting a cup of tea and has a meeting with Business Insider. He’ll be there soon, he says. He is currently in an appointment.

The 51-year-old is the boss here at one of Germany’s most important supplement brands. There are numerous products in the portfolio. From vitamin gummy bears to classic vitamin D pills. Number of customers: two million, in German-speaking countries alone. According to the last available annual financial statements from 2021, the profit amounted to almost twelve million euros. There is even speculation in the industry that the valuation is 700 million. The company is well on its way to becoming a so-called “unicorn”, i.e. a company valued at one billion.

How can it be that the brand still flies under the radar? We asked.

Sunday Natural was founded in 2010

