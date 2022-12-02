Listen to the audio version of the article

A 150 million euro investment in Italy for photovoltaics on roofs and on the ground in the commercial and industrial sectors. This was announced by the Sunprime group, independent power producer founded in 2020 in Milan, which through its subsidiaries Sunprime Generation and Sunprime Energia Distribuita, with the support of investors Noy Fund and Nofar Energy, closed a project financing contract for 150 million euro with a pool of Austrian and German banks made up of Kommunalkredit Austria, KfW IPEX-Bank and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale.

The loan will support the construction of a portfolio of greenfield photovoltaic projects in Italy for a total of 216 MW, which includes both rooftop plants and ground-based plants on industrial areas, which will benefit from a fixed tariff for 20 years granted by the GSE within the framework of the incentive scheme for renewables.

250 photovoltaic projects

“This is the largest financing ever obtained in Italy for rooftop photovoltaic projects, and among the largest in the renewable energy sector in Italy in recent years,” the company said in a statement. In detail, these are over 250 rooftop and ground-mounted photovoltaic projects spread throughout the country, developed directly by Sunprime, which will be completed by the end of 2024.

The operation follows the investments in the company by Noy Fund and Nofar Energy for a total of 72.5 million euros, which focus on the implentation of the Sunprime business model: the group’s mission is in fact to install photovoltaic where it is most sustainable. On the roofs of buildings, removing asbestos, if present, or on industrial land, minimizing the consumption of agricultural land.

Projects for 200 MW

Sunprime is currently developing PV projects throughout Italy, focusing on the commercial and industrial segment (C&I), ground-mounted PV plants on industrial land and Energy Storage. The group has 200MW of projects ready for construction, of which 60 are under construction, and over 300MW under development.