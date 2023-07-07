Sunshine Carbon Empowers the 6th World Artificial Intelligence Conference to Achieve Zero-carbon Goal

Sunshine Carbon Empowers 6th World Artificial Intelligence Conference to Achieve Zero-Carbon Goal

From July 6th to 8th, the 6th World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC 2023) was successfully held in Shanghai. With the help of their official carbon neutral strategic partner, Sunshine Carbon, the conference was able to achieve its goal of becoming a zero-carbon event.

During the preparation phase for the conference, the organizer, Donghao Lansheng Group, collaborated with Sunshine Carbon to implement various carbon reduction measures. This included replacing fuel vehicles with tram guarantee vehicles and reducing the use of paper materials. These actions aimed to minimize carbon emissions at the source.

Throughout the conference, Sunshine Carbon followed the “five processes” of carbon neutrality, implementing actions to reduce carbon emissions. Utilizing the carbon inventory function of the Sunshine Carbon SaaS platform, data such as electricity consumption, fuel consumption, transportation, accommodation, catering, and waste disposal were collected and analyzed. The total carbon emissions from the conference were calculated to be 1597.34 t CO2e, with direct greenhouse gas emissions in scope 1 accounting for 1.68 t CO2e, scope 2 purchased electricity accounting for 340.62 CO2e, and scope 3 personnel transportation, accommodation, and catering accounting for 1255.04 t CO2e.

To offset the greenhouse gas emissions produced by the conference, Sunshine Carbon will compensate with certified carbon indicators (VCU). Furthermore, Sunshine Carbon invited the Guangzhou Carbon Emissions Trading Center, a cooperative organization of Sunshine Carbon Carbon Neutral Certification, to conduct an audit and issue an online carbon neutral certificate, streamlining the certification process.

During the conference, a strategic cooperation agreement was signed between Sunshine Carbon and the Guangzhou Carbon Emissions Trading Center. This partnership will facilitate more extensive collaboration in the field of “double carbon.” Li Yuan, deputy general manager of the Guangzhou Carbon Emissions Trading Center, presented the carbon neutral certification certificate to Song Shi, vice president of Sunshine Carbon.

One notable aspect of the conference was the introduction of the “Sunshine Wisdom Carbon” applet, which provided online options for exhibitors to reduce carbon emissions and engage in green participation. Exhibitors could input relevant activity data through the small program terminal of the Sunshine Carbon SaaS platform. The platform utilized AI algorithms to account for carbon emissions and promote carbon reduction. Additionally, exhibitors and visitors could access carbon emission details and certification information online, encouraging universal participation in carbon reduction efforts.

Chen Xiao, president of Sunshine Carbon, emphasized the importance of collective efforts in achieving dual-carbon goals. Sunshine Carbon will leverage its technological expertise in green energy and digitalization to support parks and enterprises in their journey towards low-carbon development. The company aims to promote the concept of carbon reduction among various industries and the general public, actively contributing to the national 3060 process.

