Super sexy Sofia Goggia on the boat. And then training "Capretta mood". The photos

Super sexy Sofia Goggia on the boat. And then training “Capretta mood”. The photos

Sofia Goggia (Instagram iamsofiagoggia)

Sofia Goggia training “Capretta mood”, the funny post

The countdown to the new alpine skiing season is slowly progressing: there are still a few months to go (we start in November), but for Sofia Goggia it’s time for training.

The Italian champion works to be ready in view of the first fast races scheduled (double Free descent in Cervinia on 18 and 19 November). And on social media she posted a video story in which she is seen jumping over obstacles: “End of week Capretta Mood”his amusing comment accompanied by the emoticon of a goat and a laughing smiley.

Sofia Goggia’s workouts (Instagram iamsofiagoggia)

Sofia Goggia bikini: the ski champion is super sexy on the boat

But in recent days he was also able to enjoy a few hours of relaxation and entertainment on a boat in Paraggi, a suggestive area of ​​Ligurian sea. And a couple of costume shots showed off Sofia’s perfect shape. “La Goggia marina….beautiful even like this!!”, write the fans. Many compliments on her physique at the top.

Vote? One hundred and ten and praise.

Look at the gallery with the photos of Sofia Goggia in Paraggi and beyond!

Maria Arreghini, curves to scream and red slip: the new Diletta Leotta dream. THE PHOTOS

