An unsolved knot

A solution has not yet been found for the transfer of the 19 billion of problem loans derived from the various Superbonus and Ecobonus sold by homeowners through the discount on the invoice to the companies that have done the work. A transfer certainly not free given that it was the practice to increase the estimates for building works by at least 20% in the event of a transfer. A practice carried out for large and small jobs, such as changing the windows, which however obviously increased the bill for the state of the tax credits to be discounted.

It should be underlined that ANCE, i.e. the association of construction companies, claims to be unaware of this increase which, on the other hand, is certain to be current practice. Although the problem of substandard loans from building bonuses is very urgent both for the Ministry of the Economy and for the trade associations on the times there is no shared solution yet.

The trade associations are asking for the participants to take the field

They are the only ones with enough capacity to purchase the amount of credit that is choking businesses. But the government is instead still studying a solution with the banks, redoing together the accounts on the fiscal space that they still really have to absorb more credits from companies. But despite the two technical tables already in place, the solution has not yet been found.

Abi and Mef, explained the president of Ance Federica Brancaccio, are still working to make ends meet on the residual tax capacity of the banks. Next week there will also be a clearer picture of the weight of credits on the deficit. “But we can’t wait another week, we need a signal first,” he said.

Homeowners should also be protected

In fact, they find themselves with approved works but in fact blocked due to the disappearance of the possibility of the discount on the invoice. Confidentiality for this reason he asked to move the deadline to at least April 30. He also asked to keep open the possibility of transferring credit for earthquake bonuses and all the bonuses that allow the overcoming of architectural barriers.

Among the requests also the deferment of the Superbonus 110 deadline, brought to 90%, beyond the end of the year for condominiums that approved the works before last November 25th. The reason? At the moment, all construction work is slow due to the lack of liquidity as companies are no longer able to sell past credits.