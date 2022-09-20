The story of the Supebonus 110 is becoming more and more intricate, the facility that relaunched construction in the post-pandemic from Covid but ended up in a sort of swamp immediately after the approval, in November 2021, of the anti-fraud decree. From that date onwards, in particular on the front of the assignment of credits, the de facto mechanism is jammed, so much so as to lead to a series of measures and decrees (the last is the Aid ter) to speed up the practices. And, in particular, to restart the assignment of loans now blocked: a situation that is putting thousands of families and businesses in difficulty.

Now to complicate the situation there is the request for a video of about 2 minutes made by the certified technician, on behalf of his client, to quickly illustrate the intervention carried out. This is the request made by the company Deloitte against Superbonus fraud. Which, however, aroused protests from technicians, architects and engineers. The company explains that the video is part of the safeguards introduced «following Circular no. 23 of 23 June 2022 and in application of the indications contained in the communications of the UIF “and which” are aimed at strengthening anti-fraud controls to protect the tax authorities, companies, clients, professionals and assignees, in order to secure verification and faster monetization of incentives “. Deloitte underlines that it is known that the Revenue Agency is carrying out a high percentage of checks (from 60% to 80% of the communications sent); therefore, it is clear that a short video explaining the intervention by the certified technician can only facilitate the checks by the Agency itself “and that it is an initiative” that can be totally registered among those primarily for tax protection and therefore of the community ».

What the pros say

And the voice of engineers and architects? “We are alongside the network of technical professions on the story of anti-fraud videos”, the Association of engineering and architecture companies, a member of Confindustria, said in a press release. “The fear at the basis of the request is ultra legem and without a legal basis – says the president Giorgio Lupoi – The professional who signs (the contract for the works) assumes a responsibility towards all the actors involved that is amply sufficient to guarantee anyone “. The association invites Deloitte to consider the difficulties in the disposals that remain in the sector and to have greater “trust and respect” for the technicians, who check the correctness of the operations for the State. For Fabio Tonelli, head of the OICE Superbonus working group, the anti-fraud video is “a further useless task for professionals and plastically expresses the complex harassment that those who work in the Superbonus suffer every day for months. – he concludes – We ask that this” impromptu “Deloitte’s claim is immediately withdrawn”.