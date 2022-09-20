His name was Benjamin Giorgio Galli, 27, he was originally from Bevera Valcuvia, a town of 660 inhabitants in the province of Varese: he is the Italian foreign fighter who died in Ukraine, killed by a “cluster bomb”. The volunteer soldier fought against the Russian army and died from injuries sustained in the field. Galli, originally from Varese, had Dutch citizenship, where he had moved with his family in recent years. He had gone to Ukraine from Holland via Poland and joined the first International Legion.

The mother Mirjam Van der Plas confirms this to LaPresse. “My husband and I are in Kiev where we are waiting for the documents to be able to repatriate the body of our son to the Netherlands where he is resident,” said the woman contacted by telephone. According to the first reconstructions Galli, a member of the international brigade fighting alongside the forces of Kiev, was killed by a cluster bomb.

Russia-Ukraine war, Italian foreign fighter dead.

On his Facebook profile, in which he appears in uniform and weapon in hand, condolences to his family and a message appear in which he is described as “hero of Ukraine”. He would be part of a group of fighters recalled from the South of Ukraine (by Mykolaiv) to the East and North East in an attempt to complete the liberation process of the Kharkiv area.

