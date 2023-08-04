Home » Superbonus for the villa, who also owns two apartments in a condominium, how should one adjust for the facilitation?
Superbonus for the villa, who also owns two apartments in a condominium, how should one adjust for the facilitation?

Superbonus for the villa, who also owns two apartments in a condominium, how should one adjust for the facilitation?

Paragraph 10 of the art. 119 of the relaunch decree establishes that natural persons can receive the Superbonus for interventions carried out on the maximum number of two real estate units, without prejudice to the recognition of deductions for interventions carried out on the common parts of the building. So since you have taken advantage of the deduction for the house, you are now entitled to the Superbonus for the driving works to be carried out in the condominium, regardless of the number of apartments owned or co-owned.

