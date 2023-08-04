Home » Saving children from kindergartens in Slovenia | Info
Saving children from kindergartens in Slovenia | Info

Saving children from kindergartens in Slovenia | Info

The kindergarten building is half-flooded, the torrent of water is carrying logs in all directions, and firefighters are carrying frightened children out in their arms

Source: Facebook/PGD Mengeš

On Friday, the volunteer fire brigade from the town of Mengeš in central Slovenia, north of Ljubljana, published dramatic photos of the rescue of children from the kindergarten in Gobica.

“We inform the parents that we have successfully evacuated all 22 children to the Sonček facility”they wrote on the social network.

The kindergarten building is half-flooded, the torrent of water is carrying logs in all directions, and in all this chaos, firefighters are carrying frightened children in their arms – dressed in pajamas and wrapped in warm blankets, they are tightly clinging to their guardian angels.

“Bow to heaven, God bless you”wrote moved citizens under the post, and a father’s comment was particularly emotional.

“Thank you guys, you have my deepest respect. This boy in the photo is mine, thank you for your help”.

In the greater part of Slovenia, a severe storm last night caused torrential floods, as a result of which three people lost their lives, more material damage was caused, and houses and roads were flooded.

(MONDO/Agencies)

