Three years after leaving Asvel, Edwin Jackson back

Back to basics for Edwin Jackson. After a season in the Spanish third division in Menorca, the French rear, who started his professional career at Asvel in 2007, finds his favorite club and the Betclic Elite. At 33, after 266 matches in Villeurbannaise colors, and a last season dating back to 2019-2020, he is returning to the squad for next season.

“Edwin arrives with enormous motivation, the desire to prove things, declared Tony Parker, the president of Asvel, in the announcement press release. Having him with us the year we arrived at the LDLC Arena is a strong symbol, he marked the history of our club and he is a true lover of Asvel! »

