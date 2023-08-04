Home » Three years after leaving Asvel, Edwin Jackson back
Sports

Three years after leaving Asvel, Edwin Jackson back

by admin
Three years after leaving Asvel, Edwin Jackson back

Back to basics for Edwin Jackson. After a season in the Spanish third division in Menorca, the French rear, who started his professional career at Asvel in 2007, finds his favorite club and the Betclic Elite. At 33, after 266 matches in Villeurbannaise colors, and a last season dating back to 2019-2020, he is returning to the squad for next season.

“Edwin arrives with enormous motivation, the desire to prove things, declared Tony Parker, the president of Asvel, in the announcement press release. Having him with us the year we arrived at the LDLC Arena is a strong symbol, he marked the history of our club and he is a true lover of Asvel! »

See also  Broni, salvation battle on Sassari's parquet

You may also like

World title for para-swimmer Elena Semechin

Josko Gvardiol: Croatia defender close to completing Man...

Bundesliga: Xabi Alonso extends contract with Bayer Leverkusen

Dodgers Sweep Athletics with 8-2 Victory

Alex Hales: England batter announces retirement from international...

Women’s Tour de France

Title: “What to Expect from Ten Hag’s Manchester...

Asvel, bid for Frank Ntilikina

German preliminary round: Historically bad World Cup with...

Inter-Scamacca is done. De Ketelaere towards Atalanta.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy