Surprising result: This is the smartest tech CEO

Demis Hassabis, founder of a Google subsidiary, is the smartest tech CEO, according to a ranking by language platform Preply.

Other well-known CEOs who have done well include Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and Warren Buffett.

For the ranking, Preply analyzed the language used in public appearances.

If you want to run a global technology company, you have to be smart. But which CEO is the smartest?

The language platform Preply has created a ranking that ranks tech company CEOs based on their intelligence.

Demis Hassabis is the smartest tech CEO

The winner: Demis Hassabis, the founder of Google’s Deepmind. He won Preply’s ranking by a wide margin, they said „Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung“ (FAZ). Hassabis, who is known for his expertise as an AI researcher and neuroscientist, achieved 87.33 out of 100 possible points, the newspaper writes.

These CEOs also performed well:

Other well-known CEOs and founders are also represented on the list: According to “FAZ”, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos achieved 71 points, Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg 70, Tesla boss Elon Musk, however, only 64 points and thus landed in 16th place. The CEO from Blackstone (Stephen Schwarzmann) and Warren Buffett would also be among the most intelligent CEOs, but with a clear gap to Hassabis.

This is how Preply created the ranking

The basis for the ranking is analyzes of the language used in public appearances, in which the researchers examined common language patterns. “The way someone deals with language is one of the clearest indicators of intelligence,” the “FAZ” quotes the language service as saying.

Specifically, Preply examined the language based on five key characteristics. This includes the size of the vocabulary, the complexity of the words chosen, but also critical thinking. In addition, the contextual relevance was taken into account.

