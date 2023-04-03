According to a survey, the willingness of people to accept wind energy and solar systems as well as power lines in their immediate vicinity is high. 82 percent of those surveyed stated that they were in agreement with such systems if it was necessary for security of supply, as EY announced in Stuttgart. More than half of those surveyed agreed that politicians are taking appropriate measures to secure future energy supplies. The answers are part of a survey that was carried out for the “EY Energy Radar”.

EY partner Andreas Siebel, head of the energy and raw materials sector, said the acceptance of the measures was there. “Now it’s up to politicians to move forward boldly and pragmatically implement the restructuring of the infrastructure that is necessary for the energy transition.” The rapid construction of the LNG terminals, for example, shows that it is possible.

But people in Germany doubt whether the energy transition can be implemented successfully. 72 percent of those surveyed assumed that it would not work as planned and supported a plan B with more flexible terms for coal and gas-fired power plants, the consulting firm said.

A few weeks ago, the traffic light group agreed on the details of the faster expansion of renewable energies. Onshore wind power alone is expected to double from 58 gigawatts in 2022 to 115 gigawatts by 2030. However, the planning, approval and construction of a wind turbine currently takes an average of five to seven years.



