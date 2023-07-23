Suzhou Dongwei Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Selected as National-Level specialized and new ‘Little Giant’ Enterprise

Suzhou Dongwei Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Selected as National-Level “Little Giant” Enterprise

Suzhou Dongwei Semiconductor Co., Ltd. has announced its selection as a national-level specialized and new “little giant” enterprise. This news comes after the company was included in the fifth batch of such enterprises in Jiangsu Province.

In a statement released by the company’s board of directors, they assure that the content of the announcement contains no false records, misleading statements, or major omissions. They further emphasize their commitment to the authenticity, accuracy, and completeness of the announcement in accordance with the law.

Being designated as a national-level specialized and new “little giant” enterprise is a testament to Suzhou Dongwei Semiconductor’s focus on market segments, strong innovation ability, mastery of core key technologies, and excellent quality and efficiency. This recognition is in line with the requirements stated in the “Guiding Opinions on Promoting the Healthy Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises” issued by the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the General Office of the State Council, and the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The company believes that this designation will not only enhance its industry influence and brand image but also strengthen its market competitiveness. The recognition serves as a positive endorsement of the company’s comprehensive development capabilities, including innovation, technical strength, and specialization.

In terms of the company’s current operating performance, the selection as a national-level specialized and new “little giant” enterprise is not expected to have a significant impact. However, investors are cautioned to approach their investments with caution and be mindful of potential risks.

Suzhou Dongwei Semiconductor Co., Ltd. issued this special announcement on July 22, 2023, signed by the Board of Directors.

