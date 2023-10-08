Suzuki V-Strom 800Se, how it is made and how much the new road crossover costs

Listen to the audio version of the article

20 years after the launch of the first V-Strom, Suzuki continues its work on developing and refining its Sport Adventure Tourer range. At the last Eicma the Hamamatsu company unveiled the V-Strom 800De, which, with the 21″ spoked front wheel, showed its notable off-road feel. Now, a month before the start of Eicma 2023, Suzuki presents a more road version of the model, the V-Strom 800Se, i.e. Street Explorer which sports alloy wheels with a smaller front, 19″, while the rear is 17″. ”, both dressed with tubeless tires designed specifically by Dunlop for this model.

The 800Se was created to be at ease both in long-range tourism, even with a passenger and fully loaded, and in daily journeys in urban areas. Compared to the 800De, therefore, Suzuki has revised the chassis: the Hitachi Astemo (Showa) Sff-Bp upside down fork is adjustable in spring preload and has a travel of 150 mm, like the rear wheel (on the 800De it is 220 mm ); the aluminum swingarm works in combination with a Hitachi Astemo monoshock with adjustable hydraulic brake extension as well as spring preload (for this there is an easily accessible knob). The riding position changes accordingly, again with a road perspective: the saddle height drops from 855 to 825 mm, while the aluminum handlebar with variable section offers a narrow and comfortable grip. And the footpegs are positioned to achieve a relaxed but active posture, ensuring control of the bike with minimal physical effort. Aerodynamic protection also increases, because the windshield is higher and more protective than the one mounted on the 800De. Confirmed, however, is the 776 cc parallel twin, capable of 84.3 hp of maximum power and 78 Nm of torque. With a declared average mileage of 22.7 km/l, the 20-litre tank allows for a range of over 450 km.

The electronics include numerous devices: three riding modes, ride-by-wire accelerator, six-speed Bi-directional Quick Shift System gearbox with assisted slipper clutch, two devices that facilitate starting for novices and traction control with three intervention levels. The new V-Strom 800Se is available in three liveries (Lisbon Green, Montreal Blue and Dubai Black), at a price of 10,700 euros, 800 less than the 800De