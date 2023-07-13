Sweden Supreme Court against extradition of two Turks

The allegations that the two accused belong to the movement of the cleric Fethullah Gülen, which the Turkish government holds responsible for the attempted coup in 2016 and classifies as a terrorist organization, are not sufficiently substantiated, the court said. Downloading and using an application for mobile devices used by the members of the movement is not enough. An extradition must be based on actions that also constitute a criminal offense in Sweden. Another obstacle is that both people are threatened with persecution in Turkey.

