6 delicious ideas to enjoy the cherry season!

In a few weeks the cherry season will end again and we have to wait until next summer. Cherry recipes are ideal for enjoying the remaining days of culinary delights and for spoiling ourselves. How about juicy brownies with cherries, for example? Or would you prefer cherry clafoutis? How can you make Amarena cherries yourself or a refreshing cherry soup?

Small, sweet and really tasty – we love cherries! The summer fruits also taste great on their own as a healthy snack, but as hobby cooks we love to try out new cherries recipes all the time. And if you need more ideas on how to use cherries, be sure to read on.

Juicy brownies with cherries

Super chewy and deliciously chocolaty – brownies are a chocolate lover’s dream come true! The classic cake can be prepared in many different ways and always provides a taste explosion. But just in time for the cherry season, we have the best recipe for juicy brownies with cherries for you! The sweet and sour fruits add a super refreshing touch and we’ve already baked these brownies twice. Reason enough to prepare them yourself, right? In this article you will learn how to bake the best brownies with cherries.

Kirsch Clafoutis recipe

Clafoutis (pronounced Kla-fu-tii) are a typical French dessert and come from the Limousin – the heart of France. The popular dessert is a mixture of cake and pancakes – sounds really delicious, doesn’t it? You can make clafoutis with any fruit you like, but it’s usually made with cherries. And if you want to surprise your loved ones with something really extraordinary, then you should remember our cherry clafoutis recipe!

Make Amarena cherries yourself

Amarena cherries simply taste divine and it is hard to imagine our kitchen without them. We prefer to use them as a fruity topping for vanilla ice cream and creams, but they are also occasionally used for baking summer cakes. Of course you could buy the ready-made stuff from the supermarket, but why would you? The preparation is really child’s play and to convince you, in this article we will show you how to make Amarena cherries yourself – with and without alcohol.

Recipe for cherry soup with clods

Whether as a light dessert or a fruity starter – our recipe for cherry soup with clods provides wonderful refreshment on hot summer days. The grandma classic tastes both cold and lukewarm and the cherry soup is a must for all cherry lovers! In this article, we’ll show you the recipe that our grandmothers used to make, and as a bonus, we’ll tell you how to make cherry wine soup.

Make your own cherry ice cream

There is hardly anything nicer than treating yourself to a creamy ice cream in summer, right? Chocolate and vanilla always work, but how about making cherry ice cream yourself for a change? The fruity delicacy is ideal for using up leftover cherries and the preparation couldn’t be simpler. And in this article we explain how you can make the cherry ice cream yourself with or without an ice cream maker.

Sour cherry cake with crumble and pudding

Crispy shortcrust pastry meets a wonderful cherry filling – our sour cherry cake with crumbles and pudding is a real treat for the palate after the first bite. The grandma’s classic always tastes good and can be prepared wonderfully with fresh cherries. In order to enjoy the cherry season, we will tell you in this article our recipe with an absolute guarantee of success and give you a recipe for sour cherry cake from the Thermomix as a bonus.

