Colored night vision thanks to f/1.0 aperture and large sensor, Reolink CX410

At first glance, the Reolink CX410 may look like a regular surveillance camera. However, when we take a look at the technical data, things get exciting.

The CX410 offers a fairly large 1/1.8″ image sensor with 4 megapixels or 2K resolution and an aperture of f/1.0!

An aperture of 1 is extremely rare in photography and I don’t know of any other surveillance camera with such a large aperture. It should be noted here smaller f-number = the aperture is wider open and more light can fall on the sensor.

Even modern smartphones usually only have an aperture of f/1.4-f/2.2, depending on the model.

This should allow the CX410 to record colors even in the dark with absolutely minimal residual light. Sounds interesting, especially since Reolink “only” wants +- 100€ for the camera.

So let’s take a look at the Reolink CX 410 in the test. Can this convince?

At this point, many thanks to ReoLink for making the CX410 available for this test.

The Reolink CX410 in review

At first glance, the ReoLink CX410 is a fairly ordinary POE surveillance camera. As is usual with ReoLink, this uses a white metal housing and an elongated shape.

At the rear end of the camera, which is quite compact at 67 x 187mm, is a wall bracket with a kink element.

The cable that is firmly connected to the camera can also be found here. This has three connections, LAN (with PoE), a DC input and a rest button. All three connections are protected against splashing water by means of caps.

You have the choice with the CX410. You can power the camera via PoE or via a 12V power supply. However, a suitable 12V power supply is not included. It is already thought that the camera will be supplied with power and data via PoE. This also does not have WLAN, but must be supplied with a network via LAN.

Software

The Reolink CX410 uses the usual Reolink software with all the advantages and disadvantages. So it has two special features.

You don’t need an account with the manufacturer! You don’t have to register or anything like that. Only a local account with a password is created on the camera. You can access the camera via app, WebUI and third-party systems.

This makes the camera ideal if you are a bit skeptical about the cloud. That’s not to say the camera is completely “cloud-free,” but it could still work (with limited remote access) without the manufacturer’s servers.

In addition, you can usually integrate Reolink cameras quite well into third-party systems such as the Synology Surveillance Station.

The ReoLink app is also fine and works quite well here. However, I’d be lying if I said I’ve never had any issues with the app.

This can also be bitchy! Especially when downloading content to the smartphone, etc. However, this was above average “stable” in combination with the CX410.

Motion detection, Smart!

The Reolink CX410 comes with the latest Reolink “Smart” motion detection. So it can distinguish between normal movements, people, vehicles and pets. You can also specify certain sizes that an object must have so that it can be recognized at all.

With this system you can minimize or completely exclude false alarms. In my test, the smart detection worked well, at least for people, even at slightly greater distances.

You can also set up schedules in the app, including for push notifications. Do you only want to be notified in the evening/night when a person is detected? Then you can set this.

For example, the camera can always record, but you will only be notified at night.

You can also filter recordings based on smart detections. You only want to see footage with animals? No problem!

In contrast to many completely wireless cameras, the motion detection of the Reolink CX410 works reliably even at a distance.

Recording, Local, Cloud, FTP

Basically, the Reolink CX410 takes on a microSD memory card, which you can insert under a cover in the camera.

Pros: This is an inexpensive way to store large amounts of recordings. Even 512GB memory cards are now very cheap. In addition, local storage is the most privacy-friendly.

Disadvantages: If the camera is stolen or completely destroyed (fire), the recordings are lost.

Additionally or alternatively, you can also save recordings (for a fee) in the Reolink Cloud or send them to a local FTP server. The latter is exciting. Do you have a FritzBox? Then you can connect a USB stick or hard drive to it and save the data there.

The picture quality (during the day)

When it comes to the image quality of the CX410, we first have to differentiate between day and night.

First of all, the CX410 has a 2K resolution with 2560*1440 pixels. The viewing angle is somewhat narrower at 89 degrees. This means the camera has to be a little further away from the action.

I would rate the image quality as excellent! The videos are wonderfully clear, clean and detailed, with strong dynamics.

A surveillance camera in this price range can’t look much better.

At night (with headlight)

The CX410 has no IR LEDs! Other surveillance cameras would be practically blind at night. Thanks to the rather large and modern sensor, as well as the very large aperture, the CX410 does not necessarily need IR LEDs.

For example, the moonlight is enough for the CX410 to produce a color image!

What the CX410 already has are four normal LEDs. By default, these are permanently active. These LEDs aren’t overly bright, so the camera isn’t a spotlight, but it does make the camera glow at night.

With this headlight, the camera produces a really impressive picture! But even without it, the CX410 can deal impressively well with a little residual light.

Conclusion

The ReoLink CX410 is an impressive security camera! In terms of looks and functionality, this is initially a classic ReoLink PoE surveillance camera, with all the advantages and disadvantages.

ReoLink PoE surveillance cameras don’t have to have an account! If you wish, you can also use it offline via the app/web browser.

Recordings are made on a microSD memory card, in the paid Reolink Cloud or, for example, on an FTP server. So you have a nice flexibility here.

In addition, there is a decent smart detection of people, vehicles and animals, as well as a quite detailed control. However, the Reolink app can also be a bit bitchy, even if this was relatively unproblematic for me in combination with the CX410.

What is special, however, is the image quality. The CX410 offers great sharpness and detail! I don’t know of any camera with better image quality in the €100 price range.

However, it gets really exciting at night. The ReoLink CX410 has NO IR LEDs. Thanks to the good and large sensor, as well as the large aperture, the surveillance camera works exclusively with “residual light” and can thus impressively produce a bright, colored image even at night.

If the remaining light is not enough, it has an LED headlight, which is then constantly active. This LED headlight is not overly bright, but the camera is completely sufficient for a top picture.

This makes the ReoLink CX410 a super interesting PoE surveillance camera for just over €100, especially if you use it in an area where there is some residual light.

POSITIVE

Very good picture quality

Superb image quality at night, in color!

With LED headlight

No account or cloud required

Local storage, cloud storage and/or FTP server

Power supply via PoE

Chic and simple design

NEGATIVE

No IR LEDs, relies on residual light

App could use a facelift

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

