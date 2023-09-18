Home » Swiss airline – Edelweiss renews long-haul fleet – News
Business

Swiss airline – Edelweiss renews long-haul fleet – News

by admin
Swiss airline – Edelweiss renews long-haul fleet – News

For Hansjörg Bürgi, editor-in-chief of Skynews.ch, the purchase of the new long-term aircraft is no surprise. “It has been known for a long time that Edelweiss would buy new aircraft,” Bürgi told SRF News. The choice of aircraft type was also to be expected, as Swiss also relies on these long-haul aircraft.

But before buying new aircraft, the money has to be earned, says Bürgi. Because new aircraft are a major investment. For comparison: Swiss’s new fleet (short- and long-haul aircraft) cost eight billion francs.

“So far there has been no need for Edelweiss to buy new aircraft,” says Bürgi. Because the A340-300 aircraft had proven themselves, the Edelweiss was able to handle its long-haul flights. But: “In terms of fuel consumption, the aircraft were no longer up to date and some of them were 20 years old.” At some point, maintaining the aircraft will no longer be financially worthwhile.

See also  Savings, Intesa Sanpaolo: "The share of saving households is growing but inflation has a cost"

You may also like

The Central Bank’s Gross International Reserves Hit Lowest...

Germany, the Bundesbank expects a decline in GDP...

Actor Liu Jin’s Furious iPhone Smash: Declaring an...

These are the two risks for the picture...

Introducing the Renault Scénic Electric 2024: The Future...

Somalia: Italy always alongside Mogadishu to re-establish peace...

Beijing’s Consumer Goods Market Shows Recovery Trend with...

Housing construction collapses: 31 percent fewer building permits

Powerball Jackpot Soars to $638 Million for September...

Online business / From God Po to God...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy