Swissair, Bruggisser, Bracken Darrell, Logitech

Top marks for the Swissair squad ++ Cable cars in the fondue high ++ Ex-Logitech boss considers himself overrated

A look at the slightly different economic stories of the week: the latest “Paradeplatz” reports.

Swissair lives on as a name in various forms.

Image: Susan Basler

Swissair has been 21 years and its grounding is a thing of the past. And yet she lives on – also musically. Because the Swissair Kloten yodel group, founded in 1958, still exists. And in contrast to the airline that gave it its name, it is still successful. At the recently celebrated yodelling festival in Zug, the group received according to the “Zürcher Unterländer” even the best grade. The ex-Swissair boss had it Philippe Bruggisser also hoped for his failed hunter strategy. Unfortunately, it was a sad song.

