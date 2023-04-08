There Online Broker Scalable Capital* allows you to buy and sell stocks, ETFs, crypto and derivatives. You can also use Scalable Capital to fund ETF and stock savings plans with no fees. The minimum rate is only 1.00 euros. You can choose from three membership models: dem Free Brokerto the Prime Broker and the Prime Plus Broker. With the paid Prime and Prime Plus broker you get some advantages that the free broker does not offer. However, since the costs with Scalable Capital are generally manageable (and more than fair), the free broker is also sufficient for most hobby investors.
Scalable Capital offer: Up to 2500 euros change bonus for securities account transfer
if you think about it, switch to Scalable Capital*, now is the right time to do so. The online broker is currently offering one Exchange bonus of up to 2500.00 euros. And the best thing is: Even if you already use Scalable Capital, you can secure the bonus. The only requirement is that you have one depot transfer or the transfer of parts of a securities account with a total transfer volume of at least 10,000.00 euros to Scalable Capital*. Depending on the total volume, you will then receive a maximum bonus of 2500.00 euros. The action is still ongoing up to and including May 16, 2023.
This is how you secure up to 2500 euros change bonus at Scalable Capital
We have summarized what you should pay attention to in order to receive the bonus in three simple steps:
1. Open a depot at Scalable Capital
If you haven’t already, you need one Depot bei Scalable Capital*. You can find out more about this here:
Memory: The promotion applies to both new and existing customers.
2. Carry out a portfolio transfer to the scalable broker
After successfully opening a depot, new customers lead a depot transfer or the Transfer of parts of a securities account with a total securities transfer volume of at least EUR 10,000.00 to the scalable broker through*. The same applies to existing customers who also have to transfer at least EUR 10,000.00 from another custody account to Scalable Capital in order to be entitled to the bonus. Important: The deposit transfer must be made in the app or on the Scalable Capital website.
3. Waiting
Die The bonus will be paid after the end of the promotion period on May 16, 2023 at the earliest within a reasonable time paid off, it says in the conditions of participation. How long this can take is not specified. In the past, Scalable Capital has given itself up to 16 weeks for a similar action. The payment of the switching bonus requires that you are still a customer of the scalable broker at this point in time.
Other important information about Scalable Capital’s Switch Bonus
Die Premium for portfolio transfer* is paid regardless of the membership model. So both Prime and Free members are eligible. How high the premium ultimately turns out depends on the total volume of the securitiesthat have been transferred. However, the premium can be paid per person maximum 2500.00 euros be. In addition, every customer can do the same only participate once in Scalable Capital’s exchange bonus campaign*.
Depending on the volume of securities: This is how high the switching bonus is actually
The switching bonus for the deposit transfer to Scalable Capital ranges from 25.00 euros for the minimum value of 10,000.00 euros up to 2500.00 euros for securities account transfers from EUR 1,000,000.00. The broker offers the following bonuses as part of the campaign:
- EUR 25.00 change bonus from 10,000.00 euros Total volume of transfers of securities
- EUR 50.00 change bonus from 20,000.00 euros Total volume of transfers of securities
- EUR 125.00 change bonus from 50,000.00 euros Total volume of transfers of securities
- EUR 250.00 change bonus from 100,000.00 euros Total volume of transfers of securities
- EUR 1250.00 change bonus from 500,000.00 euros Total volume of transfers of securities
- EUR 2,500.00 change bonus from 1,000,000.00 euros Total volume of transfers of securities
This means that you must already have a fairly substantial deposit in order to really benefit from the promotion. Nevertheless, the depot transfer can be worthwhile – mainly because many other brokers cannot keep up with the conditions of Scalable Capital. It is best to compare all the conditions of your current depot with the various conditions of Scalable Capital to decide whether a change is an option for you.