Tajani dall’Annunziata anticipates the reforms: “Best solution awarded”

Reforms, Tajani at Half an Hour More: “If the oppositions were to withdraw, we will go forward”

In view of the discussion table between the government and the opposition called for Tuesday 9 May, the deputy prime minister Antonio Tajani, guest on Rai 3 at Mezz’Ora in Più, clarified the government’s position, especially in terms of reforms. “I think we should strengthen stability of our country, no more governments not elected by the people. The best recipe must be found together, majority and opposition. Hence the decision to meet with the opposition forces to understand what their ideas are. At the end of the talks we could present a proposal,” Tajani said.

“I believe that for Italy maybe the premiership could be a more welcome solution to the majority of the forces in Parliament. I’m quite pragmatic, I’m interested in stability” continued the exponent of Forza Italia. If the oppositions should choose to withdraw from the table with the majority on the reforms “we will go ahead, then there will be referendums and the citizens will decide”. added Tajani.

Reforms, Fedriga writes to Meloni and asks for a regional comparison

Meanwhile, the president of the Conference of Regions Massimiliano Fedriga he wrote to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to ask for a meeting, after the start of discussions on the issue of institutional reforms that the Government intends to promote in the coming weeks. ”As known – reads the letter – in recent years, the overlapping of regulatory interventions that are not always coordinated, together with the non-approval of the constitutional reform bills, have generated considerable critical issues especially in the area of ​​territorial governance”.

“For the system of the Regions, the need has been felt for some time share paths aimed at overcoming critical issues which cyclically affect the institutional system and, in particular, local authorities, whose functions have a more direct impact on the lives of citizens and businesses. This is also to better face the extraordinary challenges that await the country, creating a new season in which to give opportunities back to citizens”.

“A goal for which it will be necessary the contributions from all institutions constituents of the Republic, starting from the Regions and the autonomous Provinces, so that the center and the periphery act for a common commitment in the closest collaboration. Therefore, expressing my satisfaction with the start of reflections on the issue of institutional reforms, I would like to immediately convey to you the willingness of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces to contribute proactively to this process and, therefore, I am asking you to meet with the Conference ”.

