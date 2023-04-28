Take off: Lufthansa forgets its passengers

Morning Briefing vom 28.04.2023

Operating profit in fiscal 2022 was one of the highest in the company’s history. But: Almost two out of three passengers would not recommend flying with a company of the group.

