Takeover bid on Carige, the final act is reached. From the final results of the sell-out procedure, it emerged that Bper Banca holds 731,095,957 ordinary shares of Carige, approximately 96.11% of the ordinary share capital. At this point,

it is learned that the shares of Banca Carige will be suspended from listing on Euronext Milan in the sessions of 16 and 19 September 2022, and will then be revoked from the listing starting from the session of 20 September 2022.

The press release states that: “It should be noted that, pursuant to Article 2.5.1, paragraph 6, of the Regulations for Markets Organized and Managed by Borsa Italiana, Borsa Italiana will order that the Ordinary Shares of the Issuer (Banca Carige) be suspended from listing on Euronext Milan in the sessions of 16 and 19 September 2022 and revoked by

listing starting from the session of 20 September 2022.

Furthermore, as indicated in the Offer Document, pursuant to art. 2.5.1 of the Stock Exchange Regulations, Borsa Italiana will order the simultaneous revocation of the Savings Shares again on 20 September 2022. Therefore, the holders of the Savings Shares who have not accepted the Reopened Voluntary Offer will remain holders of financial instruments not traded in no regulated market, with

consequent difficulty in liquidating one’s investment “.

