Listen to the audio version of the article

Shareholding restructuring for Digital360, an innovative SME admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth Milan market in 2017. A binding investment agreement has been reached with private equity Three Hills Capital Partners (Thcp), by the shareholders Andrea Rangone, Mariano Corso, Alessandro Perego, Gabriele Faggioli and Raffaello Balocco, the completion of which will determine the obligation to promote a mandatory takeover bid on the company’s ordinary shares, aimed at the delisting. …