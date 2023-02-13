With the development of the technology industry until 2023, “intelligence” has become the key word. In terms of home furnishing, technology companies have added the wings of “smart interconnection” to traditional homes; in terms of automobiles, Lei Jun and other bigwigs believe that autonomous driving is the key to the success of smart electric vehicles; even chatting, people are now feeling the impact of artificial intelligence .

Recently,The new chat robot model ChatGPT exploded on the Internet, and the market value of related companies has also soared, and technology giants are rushing in.There are also many counterfeit versions, which are the first to realize commercialization on the C side. Zhou Hongyi even said that companies that cannot match ChatGPT will be eliminated. It can be said that ChatGPT has unlimited potential in the future.

While people find it novel, they can’t help worrying: Will some human work be replaced by it? Some experts believe that ChatGPT is not innovative at all, and the key to getting out of the circle is to choose the right foothold. Some people also think that the market is too optimistic about ChatGPT.

For this reason, this CNMO has launched a series of special topics on “Chat about ChatGPT”, aiming to let everyone understand ChatGPT better and more comprehensively. In this article,What I want to talk to you is “Are companies looking at the potential of ChatGPT, or do they just want to make money in stocks?”

The popularity of ChatGPT has naturally made countless technology giants notice the significance it represents and the potential it can tap. Therefore, capital has entered the market one after another, causing many concept stocks related to ChatGPT to soar.

However, doubts also follow, whether ChatGPT is so worthy of being optimistic, and what is the actual intention of capital entry? Are you looking at the potential behind ChatGPT, so you are the first to enter the game to take the lead? Or is it simply taking advantage of this fiery “concept” to raise the company’s stock price and have a carnival of capital?

What is the potential of ChatGPT?

At present, new energy vehicles and autonomous driving are one of the most potential and worthy of attention, and the artificial intelligence represented by ChatGPT is widely believed to be applied in the field of autonomous driving, and will bring a profound subversion and change to the automotive industry . Tesla CEO Musk also noticed ChatGPT and lamented its danger and power.

It is worth mentioning that,Someone used ChatGPT to predict the world‘s largest car company in the future. Although ChatGPT did not give a specific answer, it mentioned Tesla and BYD.He also pointed out that electric vehicles will become the mainstream, which may be a two-way rush.

Moreover, the financial industry may also be one of the key areas for the application of ChatGPT. At present, institutions such as China Merchants Bank and Caitong Securities have begun to use ChatGPT to write texts and conduct data analysis. Its efficient natural language word processing capabilities and the rigor and low error rate unique to artificial intelligence are very suitable for completing these tasks that require a large number of Data analysis work. However, since ChatGPT’s ability to process English is much higher than that of Chinese, the actual application articles are first written in English and then translated into Chinese. In the future, ChatGPT in Chinese may have a better performance in this regard, and the scope of application will also increase. more extensive.

Nvidia sits on the sidelines

Currently, there are many companies that have launched operations against ChatGPT. The first one is naturally OpenAI, the development company behind ChatGPT. The explosion of ChatGPT allowed the company to quickly plan its commercialization route.

Last Wednesday, the company officially announced that it will launch the ChatGPT Plus paid service based on ChatGPT, which will cost $20 per month. After subscribing, users can use ChatGPT even during peak times, and ChatGPT responds faster than regular users. In addition, subscribers can also enjoy some privileges, such as experiencing new features and more.

In addition to development companies, overseas Internet technology giants such as Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Meta have also noticed ChatGPT. Among them, Microsoft was originally a shareholder of OpenAI. After the launch of ChatGPT, it announced the expansion of its partnership with OpenAI, which will be integrated into the Bing search engine. Unlike Microsoft, Google is very wary of ChatGPT. Its CEO Sundar Pichai said that Google will fully adjust Google’s AI work in 2023 around ChatGPT. In addition, Apple is about to hold an AI summit, perhaps feeling the pressure from ChatGPT.

It can be seen that many current overseas technology companies have taken action because of ChatGPT. However, CNMO has noticed an exception, which is also an important company in the field of artificial intelligence, and it is Nvidia.

According to insiders in the industry, although ChatGPT has become popular, many people think that Nvidia’s AI chips will usher in the peak sales period in the future.However, Nvidia has not increased its 4nm process chip production in TSMC because of this, which means that Nvidia does not seem to have a very optimistic forecast for ChatGPT.

Is development a fake and stock trading is true?

Not long ago, OpenAI, the development company of ChatGPT, received a $10 billion investment from Microsoft. Behind this investment is OpenAI’s annual loss of up to $500 million in order to train artificial intelligence and maintain the company’s development.

It is reported that OpenAI needs to spend millions of dollars to train ChatGPT once, and the cloud cost of ChatGPT operation is also more than 100 million. Among them, training for ChatGPT requires a large number of AI chips produced by Nvidia. According to UBS analysis, ChatGPT uses about 10,000 Nvidia GPUs to train AI models. If there are many companies that want to develop their own ChatGPT, then Nvidia’s AI chip business will usher in its own spring breeze.

Although we have said it before, insiders say that Nvidia has not expanded its AI chip output. But under the current ChatGPT wave, Nvidia is indeed one of the beneficiaries.

Not long ago, Huang Renxun, the head of Nvidia, praised ChatGPT when he participated in an event at the University of California, saying that its significance to artificial intelligence is similar to that of an iPhone in a smartphone. Huang Renxun certainly has reasons to promote ChatGPT, because ChatGPT is turning Nvidia’s stock price from the previous decline, and has become a “retrograde” in the current stock price of the semiconductor industry.

From the beginning of the year to now, Nvidia’s stock price has achieved more than 55% growth in a few months.As of CNMO’s press release, Nvidia’s stock price exceeded US$212, and its market value exceeded US$500 billion.

Nvidia share price

In addition to Nvidia, the stock prices of overseas companies such as Google, Microsoft, and domestic Baidu have also been significantly affected by ChatGPT in the recent period. Not long ago, due to Google Bard’s mistake in the question and answer, its market value plummeted by 700 billion overnight. In China, due to the continued popularity of the AIGC and ChatGPT concepts, the share prices of 360, Haitian AAC, and Yuncong Technology have all doubled compared to before the Spring Festival.

From these examples, we can understand that ChatGPT currently has a great influence on the stock prices of these technology companies. In this case, even if the business model of ChatGPT is not yet mature, major companies must pay enough attention, otherwise it will attract investors’ doubts.

From this point of view, perhaps various companies are indeed interested in the huge potential behind ChatGPT,But at least for now, a large part of their motivation for ChatGPT comes from the impact of the stock market.

write at the end

At present, the potential of ChatGPT is indeed worthy of attention, but just like the “Metaverse” that was once equally popular, ChatGPT still needs enough tests and more development time.