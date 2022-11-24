Home World In 2022, the most popular password in the world is still “password”: it can be cracked in less than 1 second–fast technology–technology changes the future
In 2022, the most popular password in the world is still “password”: it can be cracked in less than 1 second

Friends who are still using weak passwords, pay attention!

According to data from NordPass a few days ago, after searching a 3TB global password library, it was found that,There are still nearly 5 million extremely weak passwords such as “password”.

According to current technology, it does not take even 1 second to crack a password such as “password”.

Of course, among the top 10 are 123456, 123456789, guest, qwerty, 111111, 123123 and other simple passwords that everyone loves.

In addition, statistics have found that when using a certain software, many users directly use the software name as the password for the convenience of memory. There are also movie titles, recent events (eg Oscars), etc.

