Last night in New Belgrade, there was allegedly a big fan fight between Red Star and Partizan fans.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

Last night, there was allegedly a massive fight between fans of Crvena zvezda and Partizan in New Belgrade. Eyewitnesses say that around 40 young men allegedly took part in the fight, and some of the participants allegedly fled in a car in the direction of Zemun.

The fight took place at the corner of Dušana Vukasović and Vojvođanska streets in the 61st and 62nd blocks. Those blocks are considered to be the stronghold of Partizan fans, specifically the fan group “Vandal Boys”, a it is suspected that the cause of the fight is drawing graffiti and dominance over the territory.

