Manufacturing digital transformation opens up a new path

Since the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released the “512 Project Promotion Plan for “5G+Industrial Internet”” in November 2019, the innovative development of “5G+Industrial Internet” has continuously achieved new results.

At the 2022 China “5G+Industrial Internet” conference held recently, Zhang Yunming, vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said that there are more than 4,000 “5G+Industrial Internet” projects under construction across the country, covering aircraft, ships, automobiles, electronics, energy, mining, etc. A large number of pillar industries of the national economy have become the new business cards of my country’s 5G large-scale commercialization and industrial digital transformation.

Upgrading of traditional industrial technology

The integrated development of “5G+Industrial Internet” drives enterprises to improve quality, reduce costs, increase efficiency, and develop green and safe. At the same time, it opens up a new path for upgrading traditional industrial technologies and accelerates the popularization of new production methods that fully connect people, machines, and things. , has become an important support for promoting the high-end, intelligent and green development of the manufacturing industry.

According to Yu Xiaohui, president of China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, digital technology is redefining traditional industrial models. The “2022 China “5G+Industrial Internet” Development Effectiveness Evaluation Report” (hereinafter referred to as the “Report”) shows that “5G+Industrial Internet” has been applied to R&D and design, manufacturing, testing and monitoring, logistics and transportation, service management and other industrial links , and has penetrated into 41 national economic categories.

Zhou Ji, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, believes that superimposing artificial intelligence technology will bring about revolutionary changes in equipment, production lines, and factories, and the transformation and upgrading of production technology will not only solve the dilemma of front-line labor shortage and rising labor costs, but also fundamentally improve the manufacturing quality. efficiency and corporate competitiveness.

Xu Jiajia, vice president of iFlytek and general manager of Antelope Industrial Internet Co., Ltd., has a deep understanding of this. “Relying on the combination of artificial technology and big data, we have realized the efficient docking of massive supply and demand, helping enterprises reduce costs and increase efficiency.” Xu Jiajia said that 80% of the equipment in the industrial scene has bearings, swivels or electromechanical equipment. Once these equipment appear Malfunction, there will be abnormal sound. Using voice technology, the company replaces all the links that need to be heard by ears in the industrial production process with machines, which greatly improves the accuracy of fault detection.

The operation of manufacturing enterprises depends on market changes, warehousing and logistics, and the conditions of the equipment itself. To this end, HKUST Xunfei uses sensors to collect various data in the industrial production process, analyzes unstructured data and optimizes decisions through the industrial data platform, and provides enterprises with intelligent production scheduling and scheduling.

Unleash Potential to Build a Quality Network

The manufacturing industry is the main field of industrial Internet application empowerment, and its management and control popularity in the production link has reached 45.5%. However, to fully release the potential of “5G + industrial Internet”, further exploration and breakthroughs are still needed.

“Complex industrial scenarios put forward higher requirements for 5G’s core technologies such as high reliability, low latency, and wide connection.” Yu Xiaohui said, taking the automobile industry as an example, “There are many flexible equipment in the automobile production line, and a certain number of network management types need to be deployed Network facilities such as switches and dedicated cables are rigid in networking, which is not conducive to rapid production change. After the 5G network transformation, PLC and on-site operations can achieve direct data interaction, which greatly simplifies the networking of the workshop and improves the flexibility of the production line.”

At present, Great Wall Seiko is working with Huawei and China Unicom to explore the production-line application of 5G URLLC (ultra-reliable and low-latency communication) technology in the automotive field. Preliminary verification of reliability. “In the future, breakthroughs will be made in key components such as chips. If this technology is applied on a large scale, it means that 5G will move from the periphery of industrial production to the core control link.” Yu Xiaohui said.

The cost of using 5G and the Industrial Internet has always attracted the attention of the industry. The “Report” shows that the current price of 5G modules has fallen below 500 yuan, and the average price has dropped by about 40% in the past three years. Yu Xiaohui said that in June this year, the 5G Redcap standard was formally established, and the initial estimate of the module price is around 200 yuan.

Wang Cheng, chief operating officer of TCL Technology, believes that the high construction cost of “5G+Industrial Internet” is still an important reason hindering its large-scale promotion and application. For many small and medium-sized enterprises, they still face practical problems such as “dare not to use, cannot afford to use”. Only when the price of intelligent hardware such as 5G modules and 5G gateways is further reduced, can 5G technology widely penetrate into small and medium-sized enterprises, and then empower thousands of industries.

“In the next step, we must intensify our efforts to continuously improve the level of industrial supply. Promote basic telecommunications companies to build high-quality networks, improve the service level of 5G virtual private network and hybrid private network construction, explore diversified business models, and reduce comprehensive application costs. Taking industrial Guided by the Internet Innovation and Development Project, all parties are encouraged to strengthen the R&D and industrialization of low-cost, lightweight 5G industrial-grade products.” Zhang Yunming said.

5G fully connected factories lead the future

In September this year, the “5G Fully Connected Factory Construction Guidelines” issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology clearly stated that it is necessary to build a new type of industrial Internet infrastructure, build or renovate production sites such as production line level, workshop level, and factory level, and form a wide range of production units. Connect, information (IT ) An advanced factory with deep integration of operations (OT), full utilization of data elements, and efficient empowerment of innovative applications.

“Enterprises can carry out 5G fully connected factory construction in terms of infrastructure construction, factory site upgrades, key link applications, network security protection, etc. according to actual needs. This will further release the advantages of 5G wireless and flexible, from the current application exploration stage to Deeper and broader development.” Yu Xiaohui said.

Walking into the Tsinghua Unigroup smart factory located in Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou, the 40,000-square-meter production space has completed the deployment of a 5G private network, building an industrial digital brain together with industrial Internet and artificial intelligence technologies. On the server single board production line, professional equipment such as SPI solder paste inspection equipment and AOI automatic optical inspection machine are connected to the edge computing power platform through a 5G private network, and thousands of components can be assembled in a short time, while AI visual inspection Product quality is guaranteed.

In the server manufacturing chain, quickly and accurately combining components such as memory modules, power supplies, and hard disks is one of the most complicated and difficult processes in the entire manufacturing process. On the fully automatic server assembly line, multiple robotic arms receive unified instructions from the cloud through the 5G network, and can quickly change lines in just a few minutes. Let go of any small flaws. “‘5G+Industrial Internet+AI’ fully connected factory construction has realized the exchange of computing power for manpower, exchange of logistics for speed, and increase efficiency with intelligence. Personnel decreased by 57.9% year-on-year, logistics expenses decreased by 26.7%, and order delivery cycle shortened by 63.5% %, the automation rate of veneer production reached 88%, and the flexible production line change was shortened from 7 hours to 3 minutes.” said Yu Yingtao, chairman of Tsinghua Unigroup and CEO of New H3C Group.

It is understood that the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology has solicited more than 700 5G fully connected factory “seed” projects, among which the construction completion rates of equipment manufacturing and electronic equipment manufacturing reached 28.8% and 27.8% respectively. “In the next step, we must continue to expand the integrated industrial ecology, organize the compilation of a list of 5G fully connected factories, guidelines for the integration of key industries, summarize and promote the typical experience models of integrated development, and promote the integration and innovation of large and medium-sized enterprises.” Zhang Yunming said that it is necessary to continue to promote industrial integration. The Internet has spread to industrial parks and county economies.

