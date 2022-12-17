Listen to the audio version of the article

«This plan will help us reposition Fincantieri as a pioneer in the energy transition and digitalisation. And, at a time when this revolution needs to be made, having strong skills in cruises, the military and specialized offshore vessels means being able to play a driving role». Pierroberto Folgiero has been sitting in Fincantieri’s most important seat, that of managing director, since last May. And in recent months he has traveled far and wide for the company …