Original title: Various places promote the vaccination of the elderly against the new crown virus

CCTV news (news broadcast): various measures have been taken to promote the vaccination of the elderly against the new crown virus.

Various places in Sichuan Province are setting up “green channels” for the elderly, mobile vaccination vehicles, and family doctors to provide door-to-door vaccinations for the disabled elderly to increase the vaccination rate of the elderly.

Recently, in Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Prefecture, Guizhou Province, the demand for booster shots of the new crown vaccine among the elderly has increased. Elderly villagers get vaccinated. Li Chunyuan, a villager in Mazhai Village, Longquan Town, Danzhai County, is both 85 years old. After careful inspection by the medical staff, they were vaccinated with booster shots in time on the premise of ensuring that the elderly are eligible for the new crown vaccination.

The population base in rural areas is large, but the health service resources are relatively weak. All localities give full play to the advantages of general practitioners and dynamically monitor the health status of key populations. Today (December 17) morning, in Zhongweicheng Village, Xiweizhuang Township, Daming County, Handan City, Hebei Province, village doctor Zhai Dalong was following up the elderly with chronic diseases in the village. Relevant local departments also promptly distributed relevant medicines for symptomatic treatment to the village clinic.