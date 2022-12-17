The Association of Diabetologists together with the Italian Society of Diabetology are launching an appeal: beware of scam sites.

Also pay attention to misinformation circulating on the net, and which can confuse patients and caregivers. Mostly those suffering from Type 2 diabetescome the experts explain of the two associations.

Internetwe know, provides us with one incredible amount of information, but not all of it is valid. Indeed, there is a lot of “garbage” around and it is difficult to distinguish serious content from that used to sell products. At least for those who do not work directly in the communication and marketing sector.

The sick people search the net for answers and solutions, but who knows what sites they come across. We also think of the fact that many diabetics are also elderly, and therefore less accustomed to technology. Looking for information, they might find articles written by those who do not have medical skills, which has the sole purpose of promoting its products.

Alarm from the Association of Diabetes Doctors: ‘scams in progress on medicines’

As the experts explain, often on web pages where informative articles of dubious credibility are found, the reader is invited to purchase alternative remedies. Which have nothing to do with approved drugs and with the therapy that doctors prescribe with full knowledge of the facts.

It may seem obvious to anyone to know that your doctor’s advice is the right onebut that’s not always the case. Unfortunately, there have always been unscrupulous criminals who try to deceive the “weaker” subjects. In every area, from the financial to the food sector up to the medical sector.

Many “damages”, in this sense, also come from food supplements. On the net there are many shops that sell them, passing them off as “miraculous” against diabetes, blood sugar, cholesterol and other ailments. Supplements, even if composed of natural substances, are not always suitable for everyone. They can be bought without a prescription, but before integrating them into the diet we must hear the doctor’s opinion.

Even because often some substances interfere with the medicines we are taking. We therefore also report on InformationToday the appeal of doctors and health specialists.

AMD e SID “reiterate and reassure patients of the total safety and efficacy of pharmacological therapies for the treatment of diabetes and distance themselves from the use – and more than ever from direct promotion to patients – of any therapy not covered by international guidelines.”

Fundamental, therefore, always remains the discussion with your diabetologist or general practitioner.