“The moment is very delicate. We expect a high intensity flu season.” Gianni Rezza, general director of Prevention at the Ministry of Health, warned, speaking in Rome at the conference ‘The management of the fragile patient in the new autumn vaccination season’. “This year – he explains – we have all the conditions for high numbers because we will be without protections such as masks and distancing, but with a widely susceptible population because the flu virus has circulated little in the previous two years. So it is important to get vaccinated”.

“Last year everyone ran to get vaccinated against Covid and nobody thought about the flu. This year we hope to keep the protections high against both”. From this point of view, “the co-administration of the two vaccines is a value to be taken into consideration, because it reduces the vaccination sessions and favors both the vaccination and the system”. However, “it is not the only way, some may have qualms”. Thus Gianni Rezza, general director of Prevention at the Ministry of Health, speaking in Rome at the conference ‘The management of the fragile patient in the new autumn vaccination season’.