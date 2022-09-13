On September 10, singer Fu Song died of oral cancer at the age of 36.

The International Cancer Research Center has long put betel nut on the “blacklist”

In 2021, Fu Song went to the doctor for a tumor on his face and was diagnosed with oral cancer. He was later admitted to the hospital for treatment. He posted a video on social platforms to share his anti-cancer experience, but it did not improve.

In April this year, Fu Song shared on social platforms: I only hope to live simply, please stay away from staying up late and stay away from betel nut. In June of this year, he last updated the video, revealing that the oral cancer has recurred three times, and also showed netizens the festering wound on his face. He said bitterly that his greatest happiness is to hope that the wound will not hurt at night so that he can sleep well. In addition, he also advised netizens who like chewing betel nut not to take chances. “I just want to tell everyone from my experience that betel nut is really scary.”

Chewing betel nut is a hobby of many people. People chew one after meals, traveling, and even chatting and walking. The reporter learned that as early as 2003, the International Center for Research on Cancer put betel nut on the “blacklist” as a first-class carcinogen, which is the highest level of carcinogens. At the same level, there are formaldehyde and arsenic… In 2012, betel nut, tobacco-containing betel nut chews and non-tobacco betel nut chews were all included in the “World Health Organization International Agency for Research on Cancer List of Carcinogens” Category 1 carcinogens thing. In 2018, the Chinese Stomatological Association and the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention investigated the status of betel nut chewing and oral cancer among people in Hunan Province. At that time, in the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Ward of Xiangya Hospital of Central South University, 45 of 50 inpatients suffered from oral cancer, of which 45 were diagnosed with oral cancer. 44 people had a long history of chewing betel nut in large quantities. On September 17, 2021, the General Office of the State Administration of Radio and Television issued a notice to stop using radio, television and online audio-visual programs to promote and sell betel nut and its products.

Wang Kai, director of the Department of Hematology and Oncology at Xi’an Honghui Hospital, said that the main cause of cancer of betel nut is the dual effects of physics and chemistry. Betel nut is hard, and it is easy to cause mechanical trauma to the oral mucosa when chewing. The oral mucosa is often in a damaged state, prone to inflammation, with frequent oral ulcers. Betel nut contains a large amount of polyphenols and a variety of alkaloids, as well as nitroso groups in ingredients, which are clearly carcinogenic compounds. In the process of mucosal cell proliferation, cell necrosis and mutation are prone to become cancer cells, thus evolving into oral cancer. .

To prevent oral cancer, we must first remember not to chew betel nut

The reporter searched the media reports in recent years and found that there are many people who suffer from stiffness in the mouth, inability to open the mouth, affect eating, and yawning due to chewing betel nut, and the more serious ones develop into oral cancer. However, in the face of the theory that betel nut causes cancer, many people still do not pay attention to it. They chew betel nut to relieve stress and refresh their minds when they work overtime and stay up late and are sleepy. Someone said, “Excessive consumption may cause cancer, as long as I can’t control the amount during the eating process?”

Why do people still love betel nut? Wang Kai said that chewing betel nut will lead to dysfunction of the emotional and cognitive systems in the brain, resulting in dependence. This means that betel nut is actually addictive. This also shows that once betel nut is addicted, it is difficult to control oneself, and it is difficult to control the amount consciously. “Betel nut, like tobacco, alcohol and caffeine, is already a widely used addictive substance.” Wang Kai said that in view of the harm of betel nut, in recent years, experts in the medical field are working hard to expand the popular science of betel nut and help people correct chewing. Betel nut habit. It should be noted that there is a kind of wolfberry betel nut popular on the market now, and merchants claim that this kind of betel nut is healthier and healthier than ordinary betel nut. Wang Kai especially reminded that the betel nut with wolfberry is actually a change of soup without changing the medicine, and adding anything to the carcinogen cannot change its essence.

According to Wang Kai, the current clinical findings of oral cancer are mainly related to four factors. One is genetic factors. In younger patients, collateral blood relatives or parents with oral cancer are more likely to develop the disease. This may be related to genetic factors at the gene level or to long-term family eating habits. The second is bad living habits. People who smoke and drink for more than 10 years and alcoholics are more likely to develop oral cancer. The third is dietary factors. The most important thing to remind is that the risk of oral cancer among people who chew betel nut is 7 times that of those who do not chew betel nut. People who eat red meat every day and are long-term deficient in vitamin A, vitamin B, iron, zinc and other trace elements are at high risk, while those who consume seafood and dairy products are at low risk. The fourth is oral hygiene. There are dentures with poor bite and residual roots, etc., which may stimulate the mucosa for a long time and increase the risk of oral cancer.

To prevent oral cancer, we must first remember not to chew betel nut, quit smoking and drinking. Do not eat overheated and irritating food to reduce the stimulation of the oral mucosa by external factors. If oral ulcers persist for a long time, seek medical attention actively. At the same time pay attention to a balanced diet, eat more fruits and vegetables. In addition, it is also very important to use the correct brushing method, maintain oral hygiene, conduct regular oral examinations, do a good job in orthodontic treatment, reduce chronic oral inflammation, and maintain oral health.

Ma Xiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press