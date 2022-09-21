Zhejiang Online, September 21 (Reporter Gong Shuhong)On the afternoon of September 21, the Yiwu Municipal People’s Government signed an investment agreement with Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Xinwangda”) on the Xinwangda Yiwu New Energy Power Battery Production Base Project.

It is reported that the project is positioned as the main production base in the Yangtze River Delta region, with products covering HEV batteries, BEV batteries and energy storage batteries, with a planned production capacity of about 50GWh. The planned land area of ​​the project is about 1,500 mu, and the total planned investment is about 21.3 billion yuan, of which the investment in fixed assets is about 16 billion yuan. It is the largest manufacturing investment project in Jinhua’s history. The first phase of the project is scheduled to start construction on December 11, 2022, and be completed and put into operation by the end of October 2023.

The project has a clear one-time overall plan and is planned to be implemented in two phases. It is planned to be located in the eastern expansion area of ​​Yiwu Green Power Town. The first phase will build a 30GWh power battery cell, module and PACK production line, with a land area of ​​about 1,066 mu and an investment of about 12.8 billion yuan. It is planned to be listed in September 2022, 2023 It was completed and put into production in October of 2019; the second phase of construction of 20GWh power battery cells, modules and PACK production lines, with a land area of ​​about 489 mu, and an investment of about 8.5 billion yuan, is planned to be implemented by the end of 2024.

After the project is completed and put into production, it is expected to achieve an annual output value of about 35 billion yuan and an annual tax payment of about 2.2 billion yuan; it will drive the annual output value of the industrial chain to exceed 50 billion yuan and the annual tax payment will be about 1 billion yuan; it will directly solve the employment population of over 6,000 people and drive the industrial chain. The employment of more than 10,000 people will accelerate the rise of Jinhua’s advanced manufacturing industry.

Sunwoda Electronics is a global leader in the field of lithium-ion batteries and one of the top 500 private enterprises in China. Its subsidiary Sunwoda Electric Vehicle Battery is a chain-leading enterprise integrating the entire industry chain, and has mastered the complete field of electric vehicle battery packs. R&D, manufacturing capabilities, and power battery shipments are among the top five in the industry. As of June 2022, the company’s cumulative shipment volume was 2.49Gwh, making it the fourth largest power battery supplier in China (the top three are CATL, CATL and BYD).

The projects signed this time are mainly engaged in the production and sales of lithium-ion power batteries and energy storage batteries. The products cover cells, modules, PACKs and battery management systems for automotive power batteries and energy storage batteries.

It is reported that the project will promote Yiwu to accelerate its integration into the supporting cooperation system of the auto industry chain in the province, and lay a solid foundation for Yiwu to build an advanced manufacturing base for new energy vehicles and their core components across the country. At the same time, the introduction of the project will further strengthen Yiwu’s new energy industry sector, and drive relevant upstream and downstream enterprises to land, resonate with Yiwu’s existing new energy photovoltaic industry at the same frequency, and help Yiwu seize the commanding heights of new energy industry development. carbon” target.